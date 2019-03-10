Zuma linked priests join Hlaudi

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's party, African Content Movement, has scored another boost two months before the national elections.

This comes after the party was joined by former President Jacob Zuma's allies and leaders of Mazibuye African Congress and its approximately 300,000 members across the country.

Sunday World can reveal that the party's national leaders took a decision to collapse their organisation last week during one of their meetings in favour of joining Motsoeneng's ACM .

However, it has been established that the decision follows a string of resignations of the party's national leaders among them, national chairperson, deputy secretary-general and treasurer, allegedly over political differences with the party's president, Reggie Ngcobo.

The party, which was formed by ANC members who were unhappy with the ANC's decision to recall former president Zuma from office, has confirmed joining forces with ACM.

Mazibuye's former general secretary Romeo Matjila said the move was necessary as it would boost ACM's chances of making a good showing at the polls in May 8.

"We are a fairly new party, and we had to look for other parties with the same views as ours, and we just saw ourselves in Motsoeneng's party," he said.

He said his party was sold on ACM's economic transformation policies because of Motsoeneng's record and achievements while he was the chief operations officer at the public broadcaster.