Death threats for VBS whistleblower

VBS whistleblower Phophi Mukhodobwane has received threats from people who wanted to "destroy his family".

Mukhodobwane, the bank's former head of treasury and capital management, opened a case of intimidation at the Sandton police station on Saturday, February 2.

Mukhodobwane declined to comment on the case.

"Can I rather not comment about that, thank you," he said before cutting us off.

In a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mukhodobwane alleged that he was at his Bryanston home when he received an SMS from a number unknown to him.

He alleged the SMS reads as follows: "It is about time for us to destroy your family. It's about time my man. You can run but you can't hide."

It appears the threats were triggered by his decision to spill the beans on the corruption between the bank's officials, government officials and politicians, which led to the liquidation of the bank last year.

This because in the statement Mukhodobwane alleged that while employed by the bank he noticed a lot of irregularities at VBS.

Sandton police spokesperson Granville Meyer confirmed that Mukhodobwane had opened a case of intimidation and that police investigations are under way.