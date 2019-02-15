Rapper 21 Savage chides 'broken' US immigration enforcement

Rapper 21 Savage on Friday said he was "definitely targeted" by US immigration agents who detained him earlier this month on the grounds he had been living stateside illegally.

"I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," the artist born in Britain said in his first interview since he was released on $100,000 (R1413895.10) bond this week.

"They didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We Got Savage,'" the 26-year-old told ABC's Good Morning America program.

"I don't think the policy is broken," he said. "I think the way that they enforce the policy is broken."

21 Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested February 3 in the southern city of Atlanta by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who said he had been living in the United States illegally since overstaying a visa that expired in 2006, when he was a minor.