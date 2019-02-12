Bus firm sues Gupta linked company

A company formerly connected to the controversial Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is facing a R2.3m lawsuit by a bus company for nonpayment for transporting miners.

Westdawn Investments, a company which once boasted Zuma and Rajesh Kumar Gupta among others, as directors before their resignation in early 2016, has been taken to the South Gauteng high court by Unitrans Passengers Pty (Ltd) after it vanished without footing their employees' transport bill.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, the two entities had entered into an agreement to transport miners from Middelburg and Hendrina to Boschmanspoort Mine in Mpumalanga in June 2017.

The agreement, which was for a year, shows that Westdawn, which was trading as JIC Mining Services, and currently led by Ronica Ragavan and Jagannath Prasad Arora, had requested three buses to ferry employees to and from work seven days a week.