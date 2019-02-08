The war that erupted over Liam Neeson's comments about once going out to try kill a black man continues to rage‚ with Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez the latest to get involved...

Promoting his new film Cold Pursuit this week‚ Liam told The Independent how after a friend of his was raped‚ he once "went up and down areas with a cosh‚ hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week‚ hoping some 'black ba*t**d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something‚ you know? So that I could … kill him."

His comments sparked outrage but Michelle‚ who co-starred with Liam on Widows‚ was said her friend couldn't possibly be racist.

When asked to motivate her answer she claimed that he had kissed a black woman.