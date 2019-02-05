The University of Cape Town (UCT) is investigating a threat against its vice-chancellor on Tuesday morning.

The incident had been "escalated" to campus protection services for an investigation‚ said Elijah Moholola‚ senior manager of media liaison at the university.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was threatened on campus as she made her way from her from her car to her office.

She tweeted about it‚ saying she refused to "waste UCT money on a driver or bodyguard" and added "go ahead and do what you want." At the end of the tweet‚ she added‚ "NB; It's not a white person."