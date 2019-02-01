Trevor Noah is just about ready to pick up and head back home for warmer weather as the US come to terms with weather as cold as a slay queen's heart.

Chicago is currently experiencing some of their coldest temperatures on record.

According to the New York Times‚ at least 20 people have died in the Midwest over the last few days. Hospitals have been filled with people suffering from hypothermia or frostbite.

Schools and businesses have been closed as the area recorded temperatures close to -45º C‚ much colder than temperatures in Antarctica.

It's so bad that Trevor even joked about coming home to Africa.

In a segment on The Daily Show this week‚ Trevor said he had a very serious conversation with himself about the weather.

"It is incredibly cold in America right now. Like super cold. It is so cold that I looked in the mirror this morning and told myself to go back to Africa."