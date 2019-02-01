Somizi's fiance Mohale makes acting debut on MTV Shuga
Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo’s fiancé, Mohale Motaung, is set to make his acting debut on the small screen.
Sunday World can reveal that Motaung has joined the cast of the second season of MTV Shuga: Down Under.
Motaung will portray openly-gay character Odirile alongside season one cast members Thuso Mbedu and Given Stuurman.
“MTV Shuga has proven to be a powerful catalyst for informing and positively affecting the lives of young people across the continent. I am thrilled by the opportunity for dialogue that this role presents. While same-sex marriage is legal in South Africa, so many people are still shunned by those closest to them for being open about their sexuality,” Motaung commented.
The series' new season will continue to address critical social issues and challenges faced by the youth, including transactional sex, physical abuse and HIV prevention.
“As an openly-gay man, I’m fortunate to have the support of my family and my fiancé, Somizi, but not all South African youth, especially those growing up in conservative and traditional households, experience the same level of acceptance. That’s why programmes like MTV Shuga play such a crucial role in informing the youth and helping them realise they are not alone.”
The second season will premiere on February 12 on MTV Base at 9.30pm. It will be directed by popular actress Thishiwe Ziqubu.
“In this season the characters have grown up. They are not in high school anymore and they’ve led us to the city where the hustle is real. It’s not a pretty or idealised version of what Joburg looks like, but it’s the truth of the grungy difficult Joburg,” explained Ziqubu.