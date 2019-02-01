Somizi's fiance Mohale makes acting debut on MTV Shuga

Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo’s fiancé, Mohale Motaung, is set to make his acting debut on the small screen.

Sunday World can reveal that Motaung has joined the cast of the second season of MTV Shuga: Down Under.

Motaung will portray openly-gay character Odirile alongside season one cast members Thuso Mbedu and Given Stuurman.

“MTV Shuga has proven to be a powerful catalyst for informing and positively affecting the lives of young people across the continent. I am thrilled by the opportunity for dialogue that this role presents. While same-sex marriage is legal in South Africa, so many people are still shunned by those closest to them for being open about their sexuality,” Motaung commented.

The series' new season will continue to address critical social issues and challenges faced by the youth, including transactional sex, physical abuse and HIV prevention.