Bollywood film hailed for centring on lesbian romance

A Bollywood movie about a family accepting their daughter as gay was hailed on Friday for pushing the boundaries of cinema in socially conservative India.

It comes after the country's Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on homosexuality in September, sparking wild celebrations amongst India's LGBT community.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" (How I Felt When I Saw A Girl) is being lauded as the first mainstream Indian film to show parents dealing with their daughter being in a same-sex relationship.

"I can't believe what I saw," prominent LGBT activist Harish Iyer wrote on Twitter.

"While people were waiting to find the right time and day and age for making a film like this, @VVCFilms actually went ahead and made it," he added.

The Hindi-language drama, which was released nationwide on Friday, sees veteran actor Anil Kapoor star alongside his daughter Sonam Kapoor.

Kapoor, 62, plays the role of a father in a family that is eagerly trying to get his daughter Sweety - played by Sonam Kapoor - married.

She is in love with a woman though and the movie centres on her grappling with how to tell her family while fearing they won't accept the relationship.

"Looks like such a beautiful and heartfelt film... more power for pushing boundaries," filmmaker Karan Johar posted on Twitter.

"Such a difficult subject handled with so much dignity n restraint... wishing All the very best to its cast n crew!! Its an important film first of its kind..." tweeted director Farah Khan.