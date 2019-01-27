WATCH | Khabonina is just pure flames
Ladies, listen up! Class is in session and actress Khabonina Qubeka is schooling us all on how to beat the post-baby bulge.
It's hard to believe that the yoga boss gave birth just a few months ago.
Her: Slay, slay,slay.
View this post on Instagram
Riiiiiight ... My Pregnancy season is over , for now ? ! It’s time to get back to my Julukment Sweat Movement Mode ! Ok well I didn’t really stop during Pregooo ... I just slowed down to focus on baby ??... now Im loving the fact that ➡️ baby routine includes ➡️ workout routine ! #KUYAFIWAAAA ??♀️ Awwww siyabonga nana ?? ? ?? Pic ? by #ButtSlapper ? ?? ??♀️♥️♥️♥️♥️ NB NB NB ‼️‼️‼️ ➡️➡️➡️ WHAT YOU EAT BEFORE, DURING & POST PREGNANCY IS IMPORTANT! ➡️➡️➡️ YOUR EXERCISE ROUTINE BEFORE, DURING & POST PREGNANCY IS IMPORTANT! ➡️➡️➡️ YOUR LIFESTYLE, AVOIDING STRESS , MEDITATION ARE ALL IMPORTANT BEFORE, DURING & POST PREGNANCY! ↪️ so don’t do it “For the pregnancy ??” let it be your lifestyle! You feel me ... & you’ll see the results ??
Us: Tears of jealousy
But fear not!
Khabs has shared her secret on the 'gram.
Here's four things to remember:
Stay active!
"Please stay active before, during and after pregnancy. Let this be a lifestyle!"
Abs are the core! (Get it, LOL)
"Remember strong abs are your core, and a strong core is important because the muscles of your abs stabilise your torso to maintain good posture. Strong abs & back muscles are crucial for preventing lower back pain and injury!"
You are what you eat
"Remember what you are putting into your system. Choose the food you eat and, no, don't just do it for 'the baby' but do it for you. Your baby will take the cue from you!"
Discipline
Not sure if it all works?
Swipe right and check for yourself...
View this post on Instagram
Good morning my sunshines ☀️! I’m Now talking to my #MommiesToBe: please stay active BEFORE DURING & AFTER??pregnancy ??let this be a lifestyle! Remember strong #abs are your #core ... and A STRONG CORE is NB because - The muscles of ur abs stabilize ur torso to maintain good posture. Strong abs & back muscles are crucial for preventing lower back pain and injury!” Also remember what you are putting into your system , CHOOSE the FOOD you EAT ... & no dont just do it for “the baby” ?? but do it for YOU ... your baby will take the Cue from YOU ! Deal ... ?! Ps. Follow us here ?? @kha_health_junxion for good food tips ??♀️??♀️??♀️ #FitMommies?? #Kha’ #khabodaciousmoves #Abs #Core #workout