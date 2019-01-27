IPCH, Modise widow cross swords over her 'lavish' life

Deceased IPHC leader Glayton Modise's second wife Pearl Tafu has hauled her church before court, urgently seeking an order that it continue to cover her R200,000 monthly stipend and other expenses amounting to more than R300,000 for her work and responsibilities in the church, including being a "good role model" to the church's congregation.

Tafu has also demanded that the church pay R600,000 in outstanding bills for her body guards for two months.

Among other expenses that Tafu wants the church to pay for include monthly car instalments and insurance for two of her luxury vehicles - a Range Rover Sport and BMW 7 Series car - as well as legal services, telephone and cellphone bills, maintenance of her mansion at the church's headquarters Silo and R51,000 per month for her staff salaries.

According to court papers filed at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg, Tafu said these payments were stopped by the church's powerful executive committee after she was accused of supporting and helping her stepson Leonard Modise to seize control of the church.

