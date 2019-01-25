'Bohemian Rhapsody' director responds to new sex abuse allegations

"Bohemian Rhapsody" director Bryan Singer on Thursday dismissed an article detailing fresh sexual misconduct allegations - some involving teenage boys - as a "homophobic smear piece."

The Atlantic on Wednesday published accounts from four new accusers -including two who said Singer had sex with them when they were underage - in an article that also chronicled years of similar allegations.

But 53-year-old Singer, who is behind such hits as the "X-Men" movies and "Superman Returns," said the article was timed to capitalize on the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody" - which is nominated for five Oscars, including best picture.

"It is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success," Singer said in a statement sent to AFP by his attorney Thursday.

"The last time I posted about this subject, Esquire magazine was preparing to publish an article written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997," he added, without identifying the reporter.