The controversial Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has suspended its services till further notice.

The announcement came after its leader‚ Prophet Shepherd Bushiri‚ said "it was not the right time to have a service" and invited pastors to join him in a mountain prayer and fasting service.

Spokesperson and attorney for the church Terrence Baloyi confirmed this to sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday.

At the weekend‚ congregants were surprised to receive a memo informing them that the Sunday church service had been postponed.

“The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church International would like to inform all its national offices‚ branch leaders‚ all stewards‚ church members‚ followers and visitors that our 2019 Open Doors Grand Entrance Service‚ which was scheduled for this Sunday‚ January 20 2019‚ is hereby postponed. A new date will be announced shortly.