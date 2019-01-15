'It was longest 10 minutes of my life' - Pub robbery survivor

A secretary of the South African Students Congress (Sasco) at the University of Johannesburg had his life cut short a few weeks after completing his marketing degree, during a brutal armed robbery at a Tshwane pub.

Instead of spending his festive season galivanting on the streets of his home town in Soshanguve, Shaun Thabang Muridili scored himself a holiday job as a bar tender at a local pub but that became a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Muridili, 22, who was supposed to graduate in March, was shot and killed at point blank range when a gang of about 15 robbers stormed the Mochoma Grills, a pub in Soshanguve, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Another employee, Tumi Montshiwa, was also shot and killed during the chaotic robbery that left more than 15 patrons hospitalised with different injuries.

Muridili and Montshiwa were buried on Saturday in Soshanguve and Mahikeng, North West, respectively.

A third employee lived to tell the gory details of how his colleagues were mowed down in front of him.

Solomon Kofang was left nursing his wounds after he was shot in the waist and left for dead on the floor behind the counter.