Just days after more than 50 women shared their personal accounts of allegedly being sexually and physically assaulted by R Kelly through a docu-series‚ it's being reported that the State of Georgia and Chicago are probing the claims.

The first episode of the six-part docu-series‚ Surviving R Kelly aired on Lifetime on January 3‚ 2019.

The hashtag #MuteRKelly once again went viral with several local and international celebs joining the calls of boycott.

The allegations‚ which have been a major talking point for years once again caused widespread outrage on social media.

On Tuesday‚ US celebrity news site TMZ.com reported that as a result of the docu-series the State of Georgia had launched a criminal investigation into R Kelly.