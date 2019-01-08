Family raises funds to bring home Irishman who travelled to SA to meet online connection

Relatives of the Irishman who headed to South Africa to meet a person he was chatting to online for two years, only to wander the streets of Johannesburg, have started a crowdfunding page to try to get him home.

“We’re raising £1,000 to help get Stanley Currie home from South Africa after he was mugged of all his belongings, passport and money,” Currie’s crowdfunding page on justgiving.com read.

“We need to put Stanley up in a hotel until his emergency passport can be got and we get him home as soon as possible (sic).

“He has been walking the streets of South Africa for a week with no food or water and is currently receiving medical care,” the page read.