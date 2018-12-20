Under-pressure consumers could mean a 'mediocre' Christmas season

If consumer spending patterns during Black Friday are anything to go by, South African retailers are in for a mediocre Christmas shopping season.

A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report compiled by economists has found that while more South Africans participated in the Black Friday shopping spree this year than last, the average spend per customer dropped noticeably.

Retail management platform Vend reported that in-store retail spending in SA over the 2018 Black Friday shopping period decreased by 10% compared with last year, while volumes also saw a decrease of 2%. However, certain segments such as electronics, clothes and shoes received considerable sales.