Daggers drawn at SABC radio station

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhatini is allegedly embroiled in a bitter woman-to-woman battle over control of the public broadcaster's biggest radio station, Ukhozi FM. So intense was the battle for the powerful radio station by numbers that its programme manager Zandile Tembe was this week hauled over the coals for defying instructions from her boss, marketing manager and now acting station manager Sbongi Ngcobo.

The fight between the two women allegedly started after the public broadcaster promoted the station's then manager Bonga Mpanza to provincial general manager for KwaZulu-Natal. Insiders allege that Tembe had expectations that she was due to take over the running of the station from him but the SABC bosses went for Ngcobo.

This, according to two SABC senior executives close to the matter, left Tembe fuming, claiming she was sidelined despite being the most qualified, experienced and an "automatic" successor to Mpanza.

The managers revealed that since the appointment in February this year, Tembe wrote several correspondences to Makhatini, who in turn forwarded the letters to senior executives, allegedly asking them to intervene on the matter.

Among the issues raised by Tembe, according to one of the executives, were allegations that there was favouritism and possible conflict of interest in Ngcobo's appointment. They said Tembe claimed Ngcobo was hand-picked by Mpanza, her alleged friend, for the appointment.

Sunday World has learnt that in her fightback, Ngcobo wrote to Mpanza complaining about Tembe's conduct including claims that she was defying her instructions.