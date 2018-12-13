Free State municipality fails to act on minister and MEC's instruction to remove manager

Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) Zweli Mkhize has intervened after a small Free State municipality failed to fire its municipal manager for allegedly using a spiced-up CV to secure his cushy job.

Mkhize sought clarity from Free State CoGTA MEC Oupa Khoabane at the end of October after the Nketoana local municipality ignored the MEC’s instructions to kick Mzwandile Manzi out of office in August.

However, nothing has happened despite the minister's intervention. Instead, the council now claims it has been interdicted from holding a meeting at which Manzi will be fired.

Mkhize’s spokesperson Musa Zondi said: “The minister is aware of the alleged appointment of the municipal manager of Nketoana local municipality by the council of the municipality.

“Upon becoming aware, the minister requested the MEC responsible for local government in the Free State provincial government to conduct an investigation into the alleged irregular appointment of the municipal manager and to take appropriate corrective action contemplated in section 54A(8) of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 2000 (Act No. 32 of 2000). The MEC has instructed the municipal council of Nketoana municipality to rescind the appointment of the municipal manager.”

Speaker of the municipality Kgaketla Mokoena wrote a letter on November 15 postponing the meeting due to the interdict. He failed to show the interdict to Sunday World.

Manzi was appointed to the post in September last year after having claimed to have two labour law short course certificates from the University of the Free State.

However, documents seen by Sunday World show that the university has no record of Manzi’s studies with it. He has also not completed his BA degree with the University of the North.