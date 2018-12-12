Khoza beacon of hope for abused women

A school dropout and survivor of countless abuse, Gabisile Khoza says there's nothing that can break her.

Today, she successfully celebrates 20 years of running a shelter for women and children who have suffered the same fate.

"Note, I did this with zero education. I realised late in life that my abuse was not in vain, I would be a voice for the voiceless and I opened up this place," she says proudly pointing to the brightly coloured walls of the Siyazigabisa Home of Hope.

Based in Tembisa, Khoza's shelter houses 27 orphans, six mothers - two of them teenagers, and also entertains 30 gogos who come for various activities including beadwork and yoga.

Khoza says she has also seen numerous women who suffered domestic violence, rape and other atrocities walk through her doors tattered and torn and leaving with new-found skills and hope.

"We offer more than just shelter. We give them counselling and encourage them to report the culprits to the police.

"We teach them skills such as cooking, baking, decor, flower arranging and other skills including firefighting. Many women have found work through people who sponsor us as well and were able to get back on their feet.

"The grannies come here because even their children abuse them," she says.

Khoza says just recently she helped a woman win back her family home from an abusive brother who threw her and her children out on the street.