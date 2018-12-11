Makhura vows to reaffirm good governance and root out state capture

The Gauteng provincial government has warned that that it will act tough against officials who persistently fail to adhere to financial management rules.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura issued the stern warning as the provincial government became the only province in the previous financial year to achieve unqualified financial statements.

"We have also introduced strong anti-corruption and integrity promotion measures across various departments in order to rid Gauteng of any corrupt elements."

"What must be made clear is that those who cross the ethical line will face the consequences. We now have an effective instrument where, through close collaboration with the SIU, all old cases are being attended to and new ones immediately when they arise. We mean business," he said.

Finance MEC Barbara Creecy said despite Gauteng celebrating a sustained record of clean and unqualified audits for the previous four years, she was concerned about the high level of irregular expenditure which prevented a number of departments from moving to clean audit status.

She said government will re-establish good governance and root out state capture and corruption, adding that the government would also promote sustained and inclusive growth to create jobs, reduce inequality and transform our economy.