Another employee discovers he was used as front for tenders

Controversial North West businessman Peter Zachariaz Oberholzer has been accused of fraud and fronting using one of his employees to score government contracts.

This after he allegedly registered a company under the name of one of his employees and later transferred it to himself under dubious means.

Documents seen by Sunday World show that, after his employee discovered the long-held secret, Oberholzer, 39, allegedly drafted minutes of an AGM stating that he bought the company.

