Another employee discovers he was used as front for tenders

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 09 December 2018 - 09:42
Patrick Serame Otto had no knowledge about his ownership of a company worth millions of rand.
Controversial North West businessman Peter Zachariaz Oberholzer has been accused of fraud and fronting using one of his employees to score government contracts.

This after he allegedly registered a company under the name of one of his employees and later transferred it to himself under dubious means.

Documents seen by Sunday World show that, after his employee discovered the long-held secret, Oberholzer, 39, allegedly drafted minutes of an AGM stating that he bought the company.  

Riddle of the company owner who died a pauper

Man' s sister in court to find out what happened to the deceased shares.
