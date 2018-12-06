'Immoral' mortuary workers blasted as bodies pile up

The KwaZulu-Natal cabinet has lashed out at striking mortuary workers in the province, as a “go-slow” has left bodies piling up as postmortems are delayed.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the cabinet – known officials at the KZN provincial executive council said it had received a report from health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, on the strike.

Fort Napier mortuary in Pietermaritzburg is most affected by the strike, which started in November.

“At its sitting [on Wednesday], the exco described the action of the mortuary employees as ‘immoral, disrespectful to the deceased as well as inhuman to the bereaved families’,” the statement said.