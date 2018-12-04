'I don't need licence to help people'



National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chief operations officer Phillemon Letwaba has confirmed that the Lotto funded a drug rehabilitation project in Pretoria, which it has since been barred from accessing.

Letwaba said they had since been informed there were issues between the NGO and the owner of the property. "The property owner is refusing the NGO and NLC, which funded the building of the projects, access to the centre.

The monitoring team from the NLC has also been refused to enter the premises to conduct its work by security guards acting on instruction of one Dr Krige," he said.

Letwaba confirmed Denzhe has brought to their attention allegations against Krige.

"We have since decided to refer the matter to our legal department for appropriate intervention," he said.

He added that Krige met with the NLC's leadership and at that meeting asked that the entity must pay the remaining money (around R5m) meant for the centre into his company.

"We told him that we don't fund Pty Ltds, but NGOs. He then later went on Facebook to insult NLC leadership."

Krige confirmed knowledge of all the allegations levelled against him, saying they have been brought to the attention of his lawyers. "The allegations were forwarded to my attorney, and also referred to in the summons," he said.

Krige confirmed to Sunday World that he was a drug smuggler during the apartheid era, but said he was thrown into jail for those activities. "I changed my life and I am now a Christian. I even opened the first anti-drug life club to help assist those struggling with drugs," he said.

He dismissed allegations by the patient as untrue.

Asked about allegations that he was operating illegally and without a licence, Krige confirmed he did not have a licence and that he was not registered with the department of social development to run his drug rehabilitation centre. "I don't think that I need a licence to help people," he said.

"I was given a letter of permission by minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi as he understood that my methods did not need a licence ," he said.