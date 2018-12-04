Battle over Lotto millions for rehab

The battle for control of a R22m Lotto-funded drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria has exposed shady details regarding a questionable deal about the centre. This includes that it is operating without a licence and that the centre treats mentally ill patients without qualified doctors using unconventional methods.

The result has been a stalemate between an NPO and a businessman in Pretoria that saw the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding R17m for the construction of the centre.

In papers filed at the high court in Pretoria in September, shocking details of a deal between Lotto-funded NGO Denzhe Primary Care, led by Lesley Ramulifho, and businessman Dr Adolf Krige indicates a serious lack of due diligence.

Among other allegations made includes that the owners of Freedom Therapy Krige, his wife Anna Alleta Johanna, and one staff member verbally abused their black patients, allegedly calling them 'k*****s'.

An affidavit by a white ex-patient claims that the rehab centre was more like a "prison" that often subjects patients to solitary confinement.

Krige is said to use unconventional methods of prayer to cure drug addiction.

The ex-patient whose version is backed by his mom, paints a picture of an institution which subjected patients to gross human rights abuses. It is claimed that at times patients were only allowed a shower once a week, and when they refused to cooperate, they were placed in solitary confinement.