The decomposed and decapitated body of 11-year-old Andile Fihla was found on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday‚ bringing a 12-day search for the boy to an end.

They boy vanished while walking to school with his sister on November 9.

Fihla was last seen talking to a man‚ who would become the police’s prime suspect in the disappearance of the child.

Police spokeswoman Col Thembeka Mbele said the 28-year-old man had on Tuesday walked into the Pietermaritzburg central police station and presented himself to officers.

She said he then led police to Fihla’s severed head. "He led us to a forest area behind Bluebell Drive in Northdale‚ where officers found the boy’s head in a plastic packet‚ wrapped in clothes and hidden under a pile of rocks‚" she said.

“The police proceeded to another area‚ where the decomposed body of the boy was found."

Mbele said the man would appear in court soon.





Source: TMG Digital.