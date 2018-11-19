Maroleng cleared over Marawa deal

SABC's chief operating officer (COO) Chris Maroleng has survived the axe after being cleared by the public broadcaster for his alleged role in the re-appointment of radio sports presenter Robert Marawa in a multimillion rand deal.

The former MTN executive was charged by then acting CEO Nomsa Philiso following an investigation she had initiated against him on allegations that he had sanctioned Marawa's re-appointment without following the right processes.

However, it has been established that Maroleng, who faced three charges including dereliction of fiduciary duty and negligence, has only been slapped with a written warning following his appearance at a disciplinary hearing conducted by Werksmans Attorneys at their offices in Sandton earlier last month.

Sunday World understands that the main charges were withdrawn by the SABC on the second day of the hearing after former acting group executive for sports Marcia Mahlalela resigned. According to two SABC senior executives privy to the case, the SABC was pinning its hopes on Mahlalela's evidence to nail Maroleng.

However, their plans were thwarted after Mahlalela's resignation and they only settled on giving him the written warning, saying he should not have been involved in negotiations, let alone given the vague instruction to Mahlalela to "do whatever it takes" to get Marawa back to the SABC.

Maroleng's lawyer, Itayi Gwaunza of law firm ENS, confirmed the SABC had withdrawn charges against Maroleng.

"I confirm that I represented Chris Maroleng at the disciplinary enquiry on 3 October 2018 before Adv Nazeer Cassim SC. As you may be aware, it was reported in the media earlier this year that the SABC had brought charges against Chris Maroleng arising from the process that led to the appointment of Robert Marawa to host the simulcast sports talk show on Metro FM and Radio 2000. However, at the disciplinary enquiry, the SABC formally withdrew the charges ... Chris Maroleng continues to serve the SABC as its Chief Operations Officer. Chris Maroleng has advised that Mr Marawa continues to host the simulcast sports talk show," said Gwaunza.