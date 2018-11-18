Moz president's son 'damages phone, bullies' local doctor at top restaurant

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi's son has allegedly pulled a Grace Mugabe-like stunt on the son of a Gauteng MEC and ANC heavyweight in two separate incidents in Joburg last week.

Florindo Filipe Jacinto Nyusi allegedly assaulted the MEC's son, Dr Amogelang Manganyi, and smashed his cellphone at a top Sandton restaurant before threatening to blast his brains out with a gun. After the fight, Jacinto allegedly added salt to the wound by hurling about R2,000 at Manganyi and screamed at him to go repair his cellphone.

