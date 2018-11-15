A 32-year-old teacher has been arrested after being caught using a pupil’s cellphone.

The teacher had been entrusted with the phone by the pupil‚ but later denied any knowledge of its whereabouts.

The primary school teacher from Bloemfontein was arrested on Tuesday.

In September‚ the 12-year-old pupil laid a complaint about a missing cellphone with the police.

Police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said: “The victim’s statement was that on the particular day‚ they were busy with a school project when he requested the teacher to keep his cellphone safe for him. However‚ when it was time to go home‚ the suspect said he did not know where the phone was.”