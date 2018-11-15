Free State teacher arrested after being caught 'with pupil's cellphone'
A 32-year-old teacher has been arrested after being caught using a pupil’s cellphone.
The teacher had been entrusted with the phone by the pupil‚ but later denied any knowledge of its whereabouts.
The primary school teacher from Bloemfontein was arrested on Tuesday.
In September‚ the 12-year-old pupil laid a complaint about a missing cellphone with the police.
Police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said: “The victim’s statement was that on the particular day‚ they were busy with a school project when he requested the teacher to keep his cellphone safe for him. However‚ when it was time to go home‚ the suspect said he did not know where the phone was.”
Hlubi said a case of theft was opened for further investigation and remained open until November‚ when the teacher was caught using the missing phone.
The teacher initially denied stealing the phone. However‚ there was evidence that the cell phone belonged to the pupil‚ said Hlubi. The teacher was arrested at the school.
Howard Ndaba‚ a spokesperson for the Free State department of education‚ told TimesLIVE the suspect was an assistant teacher. The department was investigating.
It is unclear whether the teacher has been suspended.
The teacher is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.