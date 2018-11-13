'Conwoman' to finally face music

Alleged con artist Tracy Morrison - who reportedly defrauded a number of people through various scams - appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday on fraud charges.

According to an article in the Mail & Guardian, Morrison was, for more than 20 years, entangled in a web of lies.

She is facing crimes including fraud, child abduction, stalking and identity theft.

Her lies, among others, include a claim that she was an FBI officer, a private investigator and the daughter of American Hollywood actor Al Pacino.

Her case was postponed to December 3 for the state to add further charges, most of which are fraud related.