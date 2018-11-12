Limpopo spokesperson suspended

The office of the premier of Limpopo has suspended its provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba.

Seloba was placed on precautionary suspension by director-general Nape Nchabeleng for misconduct on Tuesday.

This after he wrote a letter to Nchabeleng requesting him to furnish him with the nature of allegations that have been levelled against him.

The letter, seen by Sunday World, reads in part: "In your letter, you preferably state that 'it has come to my attention that certain allegations of misconduct has been levelled against you among others, making adverse allegations against the premier on his person and other members of the executive council'.

"In the manner that you preferably regard the allegations as 'particularly serious allegations', you were supposed to disclose these acts of misconduct to enable me to ... make my representations."

Seloba was responding to a letter by Nchabeleng dated October 31, in which he asked Seloba to explain why he should not be suspended for misconduct.

The misconduct charges emanate from Facebook posts by EFF Limpopo leader Jossey Buthane on Facebook.

Buthane alleges in the posts that Seloba told him that Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha had forced an international trip so that he could be with Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Mathiva said previously they were aware of allegations but did not comment on their merit.

Spokesperson for the premier Kenny Mathivha said Seloba still had to make his representations.