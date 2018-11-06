Kgoroge lands up in court over debt

Internationally-acclaimed actor Tony Kgoroge has been struck a double blow by a local bank over his unpaid car debt.

The Invictus actor, who recently joined e.tv's soapie Imbewu, had his Mercedez Benz C300 repossessed and sold by Wesbank for R92 000 after he failed to pay its monthly instalments for several months.

The bank is now adding insult to injury by filing a lawsuit to recover the balance of R142 000 left on his account after the sale of the car.

It approached the South Gauteng High Court this week seeking an order to compel Kgoroge to settle the outstanding balance on his repossessed German sedan.

According to the papers, Kgoroge had bought the sleek machine in March 2012 for R587 204 with an agreement to pay a monthly instalment of R7 500.

The papers show that he was expected to settle the debt in 71 instalments with a balloon payment of R80 000.

"The defendant failed to honour his obligation in terms of the above mentioned agreement and the plaintiff instituted legal action for the return of the vehicle in the Johannesburg High Court," bank said.

Kgoroge confirmed Wesbank had repossessed his road beast early this year for failure to keep up with monthly instalments.