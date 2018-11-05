Cop who stole dad's Lotto cash faces jail

A 53-year-old senior police officer is facing a lengthy prison term after being found guilty of stealing almost R2m of his elderly father's lottery winnings.

Warrant officer Mzamani Manganyi was found guilty of fraud by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court last week. He will be sentenced next week.

Manganyi, who was attached to the Protea police station, was arrested three years after the case was opened against him.

And now his 85-year-old father, Mkhatshane, says he would like authorities to throw away the key after throwing his son into a jail cell because "what he did to me is very painful".

The retired factory worker, who is spending his golden years at his ancestral home in Malamulele, Limpopo, said his policeman son did not only steal his money but also "destroyed" his cars.

"My heart is still sore," he said in a telephone interview.

"I have nothing to say to him. I hope I get my money back. He took my bakkies and drove them around Malamulele here and also borrowed them to his friends to boast about them.

"Now one of them has been wrecked and I don't know where the other two are. I used those cars to run my errands like collecting firewood and now I can't move around."