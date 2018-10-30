Pastor Omotoso's fashion sense on trial too

What irked the public more is how the pastor rocks up in court, Bible in hand, with a big smile on his face.

Jesus Dominion International Church leader Omotoso and his two accused are facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges that include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

On Thursday, Omotoso's legal team lost their bid to have the judge in the case, Mandela Makaula, recuse himself on the basis that he seemed to have acted in a sympathetic manner towards witness Cheryl Zondi during her testimony.

When asked if the way Omotoso dresses to court could have an impact on the sentencing, an attorney Norman Montjane from law firm K Montjane Incorporated in Tembisa, said even though witnesses or people on trial have to look presentable in court, there is no prescribed attire to attend court.

He said though some people may have different views regarding Omotoso's colourful attire, it must also be considered that his dress sense may be influenced by where he comes from, saying the dress sense of people in Nigeria can be more colourful.

However, Montjane noted that considering the sensitivity of the case and serious charges Omotoso is facing, his demeanour in court shows no remorse.

"It is advisable to wear normal [a muted], less colourful suit to court but still they cannot influence the judge's decision or the ruling," said Montjane.

"Whether the clothes show demeanour of the witness or person standing trial, I have not seen cases were clothes were used as a mitigation of a sentence," he added.

Omotoso's case will resume on Tuesday.