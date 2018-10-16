A 25-year-old woman from Jabulani‚ Soweto‚ was allegedly found in a pool of blood at her boyfriend’s place over the weekend.

The woman had visited her 42-year-old boyfriend’s home in Zola North on Sunday. Around 4pm a neighbour alerted the police to the scuffle that allegedly led to her death.

Constable Phindile Mavuso‚ spokesperson for Jabulani police‚ said the suspect was found on the scene.