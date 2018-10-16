News

Soweto woman allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 16 October 2018 - 14:32
Soweto woman allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Soweto woman allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Image: STOCK

A 25-year-old woman from Jabulani‚ Soweto‚ was allegedly found in a pool of blood at her boyfriend’s place over the weekend.

The woman had visited her 42-year-old boyfriend’s home in Zola North on Sunday. Around 4pm a neighbour alerted the police to the scuffle that allegedly led to her death.

Constable Phindile Mavuso‚ spokesperson for Jabulani police‚ said the suspect was found on the scene.

Legal aid for Zolile Khumalo's spurned lover after lawyer withdraws

The court heard that Khumalo died as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
News
8 days ago

“When police arrived they found the suspect with the body in a pool of blood. Her upper body had multiple stab wounds. A community member alerted the police and it was alleged that they had a fight‚” said Mavuso.

A case of murder was opened. The suspect is appearing in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X