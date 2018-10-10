A dramatic highway chase saw police eventually reel in a gang of alleged business robbers who were caught with nearly R7 million in cash and foreign currency.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that the gang of men had robbed a business in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal hinterland‚ and had made their escape in two cars at high speed towards the coast.

When the victim raised the alarm‚ police set in motion their pursuit‚ and eventually caught up with the gang as they fled south on the N3.

The sources revealed that the gang had been using police bulletproof vests and radios. Other police paraphernalia‚ like occurrence books‚ were found in the car. When the haul was discovered‚ bundles of cash amounting to millions were found stuffed in two bags.