Bonang Matheba's fraud case postponed
TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was cool‚ calm and collected when she appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of tax fraud on Thursday morning.
Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 — 2017 and company tax from 2014 — 2017.
The matter was postponed until November 14 after Bonang’s legal team requested a postponement.
Bonang Matheba's legal team asked for the postponement and the removal of the warrant of arrest that was benched at the last court date. Magistrate agrees and says that should Bonang not appear in court next month, the warrant will once again take effect. #BonangMatheba— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 4, 2018
Dressed in black boots‚ a pair of jeans and a black scarf Bonang nodded and smiled as the judge addressed her.
Bonang has arrived in court dressed in black boots and a black scarf. She looks comfortable and confident pic.twitter.com/clUYhTl4kR— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 4, 2018
Chaos erupted outside the court room as Bonang’s management blocked journalists from taking pictures or speaking to the star.
She was whisked out through another exit as another was held shut in journalists’ faces.
Bonang management block Journalists from pictures and even hold doors closed to stop them from taking pictures #BonangMatheba— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 4, 2018
Bonang arrived at the court straight off a flight from New York. She jetted off to the States last week where she led a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly.
When Bonang failed to appear in court on September 27 a warrant for her arrest was issued but benched.
Bonang’s management‚ Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) told TshisaLIVE that as much as they were surprised by the situation‚ she would comply with Sars and allow the law to take its course.
“The recent enquiry came as a surprise to Ms Matheba‚ nonetheless Ms Matheba has full respect and will comply with Sars‚ the South African legal system and processes‚” her manager Davin Phillips said.
Davin added that the star had also hired a new audit team to work with Sars in an attempt to sort out her issues with the taxman.