Bonang Matheba expected in court today over alleged tax fraud

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has been summonsed to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court on Thursday over alleged tax fraud or a warrant for her arrest will be issued.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that everything was on track for Bonang’s appearance where she is expected to answer questions about her personal and business tax. Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that as of Wednesday afternoon they had heard nothing from Bonang’s legal team to suggest that she would not appear.

The warrant for her the star’s arrest was benched by Magistrate Benita Oswell on September 27 after she failed to appear in court. Oswell warned that the warrant would be effective if she does not appear in person on Thursday.

Bonang’s legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court last time because she had been invited abroad and gave a short description of her itinerary.

However‚ the state argued that the star was told about the court appearance before she accepted the invitation abroad and did not make attempts to have the matter heard before she left.