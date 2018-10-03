Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has accused a neighbour of spreading “malicious lies” about a noisy matric dance after-party at her official residence in Cape Town.

Anthony Williams e-mailed Zille at 3.46am last Thursday after being kept awake by music at the R130-a-head Rondebosch Boys’ High School event at Leeuwenhof‚ the premier’s Gardens mansion.

“The abuse of privilege that this constitutes is evident for us all to see‚” Williams wrote‚ a view later echoed by the ANC‚ which said Zille should be kicked out of Leeuwenhof.

“It beggars belief that you had the temerity to allow this to take place on a weekday‚ let alone at all‚ and that permission was actually granted by both the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to that effect‚” said Williams.

Zille told this publication she had written to about 80 neighbours to warn them about the party‚ which she hosted at Leeuwenhof because her foster grandson‚ the son of her late housekeeper‚ is in matric at Rondebosch.

In her reply to Williams on Wednesday‚ Zille said she had completed an investigation during which she interviewed every relevant person‚ including a VIP protection police officer‚ Captain Chippendale.

“Your account is riddled with misinformation [to put it mildly]‚” she told Williams. “Please next time do not make unfounded allegations that spread malicious lies in the media [that really have a negative impact on the young people involved].”