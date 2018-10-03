Mangaliso Ngema's dairy dream soured by NEF lawsuit

Former Generations and Ring of Lies actor Mangaliso Yul Ngema is embroiled in a dramatic R8.3m lawsuit filed against him and his business partners by the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) for a failed dairy farm project.

The actor-turned-businessman and six others were slapped with court papers by the NEF this week after they allegedly failed to make repayments for their debts.

The fund filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg against a company called Business Venture Investments 1430, trading as Ntusi Dairy, owned by the Ngema Family Trust made up of Mangaliso, Robson and Shaka Ngema as well as the Kwangema Community Trust run by Langa Mhlambi, Busisiwe Mbatha, Ntombikayise Simelane and Bongani Mchunu.

The company is cited as the first respondent while Ngema is the second. Ngema, however, sang a different tune, accusing the fund of running its affairs like a spaza shop.

He confirmed knowledge of the court application by the NEF but said it came as a result of his complaints about the fund's conduct, which he posted on Facebook out of anger.

"This is their strategy to gag me from exposing them. Those guys are running a national institution like their spaza shop.