Car problem nearly derails Black Motion
Popular house duo Black Motion are frustrated and sad as they nearly lost out on two gigs in Durban after the car they were travelling in gave them problems as they were on their way to OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.
The band, made up of Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Robert "DJ Murda" Mohosana, had taken their set of wheels to a Kia dealership in Centurion for a service but the Kia Sedona came back in the same condition as before.
Upon realising that the car was not fixed, the duo's road manager France Seema called the dealership to inform them that the car was still showing signs that it needed to be serviced.
But the company's service advisor Alnette Venter was rude to him, Seema said.
"When we were on our way to the airport, the car showed a sign on the dashboard that it needed to be serviced. This is the same message that it showed before we took it in. This after we paid close to R9000 for it to be serviced.
"When I called them, I was told that they cannot help me but I should instead bring the car back on Tuesday. The lady was rude on the phone and hung up on me," he said.
The fuming Seema said they had to make alternative arrangements so the artists could reach the airport on time.
Venter denied that she was rude to Seema.
"I told him to make a booking for Tuesday because on Monday we are fully booked. He then started screaming at me," she said.
"I did not hang up the phone, I just put it down because he was screaming at me and no one screams at me."