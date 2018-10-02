Car problem nearly derails Black Motion

Popular house duo Black Motion are frustrated and sad as they nearly lost out on two gigs in Durban after the car they were travelling in gave them problems as they were on their way to OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

The band, made up of Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Robert "DJ Murda" Mohosana, had taken their set of wheels to a Kia dealership in Centurion for a service but the Kia Sedona came back in the same condition as before.

Upon realising that the car was not fixed, the duo's road manager France Seema called the dealership to inform them that the car was still showing signs that it needed to be serviced.

But the company's service advisor Alnette Venter was rude to him, Seema said.

"When we were on our way to the airport, the car showed a sign on the dashboard that it needed to be serviced. This is the same message that it showed before we took it in. This after we paid close to R9000 for it to be serviced.