Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested, judge rules

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court has shown Bonang Matheba mercy with a warrant for her arrest being benched until October 4, after she failed to appear in court over tax fraud allegations on Thursday morning.

Bonang was summonsed to appear in court but did not show up as she was in New York, where she led a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. She was set to answer questions over both her personal and business tax returns.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a warrant for the star's arrest had been issued by Magistrate Benita Oswell but was not effective unless she failed to appear in October.

"The warrant for her arrest was benched. What a bench warrant simply means is that there is a warrant for her arrest but it is not effective immediately. It is being held over until the 4th (of October). If she does not appear on the 4th, it immediately becomes effective. She has to appear in person."

Bonang's legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court because she had been invited abroad and gave a short description of her itenary.