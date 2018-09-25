The SABC will follow the Labour Relations Act to the tee regarding possible retrenchments at the financially struggling broadcaster.

Chairman of the SABC board Bongumusa Makhathini told MPs that it was not an accurate reflection that the SABC's turnaround strategy only focused on retrenching staff‚ saying in fact this notion ignored at lot of work that was being done to drive the corporation forward.

“We have done quite a number of things that have helped us to stabilise the SABC‚” he said. “The turnaround plan has three main elements: dealing with the legacy and governance issues‚ looking at regulatory and policy issues and the third element talks to the commercial and operational issues‚” said Makhathini.

He was addressing the national assembly's portfolio committee on communications which convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday during the parliamentary spring recess to deal with issues related to the SABC.

Makhathini said in 2009‚ one of the Treasury conditions for a government guarantee to the public broadcaster was that the SABC should reduce employee costs in order to be sustainable but in 2018‚ employee costs were still the biggest cost driver at the SABC and continued to be out of step as a percentage of revenue.