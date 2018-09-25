Mogul Vernon Zuma, dealership at war over Bentley payment

But the court papers show that the company failed to return the Bentley to the dealership and when they enquired about the payment or the return of the vehicle, the papers shows that Zuma, acting on behalf of his company, asked to be given until February 2018 to resolve the matter.

"On February 19 2018, the second respondent (Zuma) and Mr Schutte of the applicant's attorneys had a telephonic conversation regarding the first respondent's (Sozala Energy's) failure to pay the purchase price to the applicant. The second respondent undertook (on behalf of the first respondent) to pay the purchase price directly into the trust bank account of the applicant's attorneys, plus 10% interest on the purchase price, calculated from December 15 2017 to date of payment," reads the papers.

The papers indicate that this agreement was also endorsed by Zuma's attorney, Kevin Hacker who also sent an e-mail to the dealership's lawyers confirming that the company was going to make payment on March 15 2018.

But when the day arrived, the papers show that through his lawyer, Zuma asked for an additional seven days to settle the R4.2m purchase price his company owed for the Bentley.

The dealership said while waiting for Zuma to perform a miracle, they discovered on July 31 that he had obtained a quotation from PMR Automative, trading as Executive Mobility Financial Solutions, on June 21 for refinancing on one of his two Porsches.

"On July 24 2018, the second respondent and PMR signed a written 'Vehicle Rental Agreement' in terms of which the second respondent indeed 're-financed' the 911," reads the court papers.

The dealership further said that by refinancing the vehicle that was put up as security, Zuma's company had not only breached terms of the agreement but had also allegedly committed fraud against them.