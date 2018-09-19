Redi Tlhabi has come out to clear the air on questions around her delayed departure to study in America‚ revealing that her mother has a brain tumour and that she doesn't want to leave until she's okay.

Tlhabi left 702 last year after being offered an economic journalism fellowship at Columbia University in New York. The station said at the time that it was "an opportunity for her to broaden her broadcast knowledge and expertise”.

However‚ a year after she left the station Tlhabi is yet to leave for America‚ leading to questions from fans on what went wrong.

In a Twitter discussion on Wednesday about elderly family members who are left in South Africa while their children move overseas Tlhabi said she felt it was the right time to answer the questions she had been asked about her move to America.

"It feels like the right moment to answer the‚ 'When are you going to America....didn't she say she is going to America?'...Yes I am."

Tlhabi revealed the move had been delayed because her mom had a brain tumour that needed months of recovery.