Mpho Makola takes Gold Brands to court

JSE-listed company Gold Brands, that owns the Chesanyama franchise, is facing possible liquidation after allegedly dribbling Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola in a business deal.

The top PSL midfielder has now filed papers at the North Gauteng high court to liquidate the giant company for failing to refund him an amount of R279418 from a botched Chesanyama franchise deal.

This comes after the soccer player approached Gold Brands's subsidiary Franchising to Africa in 2016 with the intention to buy a Chesanyama franchise.

The idea was to secure a life outside of football when he retires.

However, what appeared to be a solid deal with promises of an easy return on investment turned out to be a nightmare for the player, who said he is struggling to get his money back after being short-changed on a lucrative spot at Alex Mall, as per the deal he signed.