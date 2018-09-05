Umhlobo Wenene's Mafa Bavuma nurses childhood pain

Mafa Bavuma is one of the funniest presenters on Umhlobo Wenene FM's popular iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) and is forever cracking jokes on air.

But what millions of the station's listeners don't know was that the jovial Bavuma had been secretly dealing with heartache since early teens.

He has spoken out about being molested by a cousin.

Bavuma, 35, revealed the traumatic experience in his book Born For This, which he launched earlier this year.

Talking to Sunday World about the incident, Bavuma said he was visiting relatives in Port Elizabeth when one of his older cousins woke up in the middle of the night to molest him.

"We were all sleeping in one bed as boys and I felt someone breathing heavily on top of me. At first it felt like a dream but then I woke up and discovered that my pants had been pulled down and he was on top of me.

"Upon realising that I was awake he left the bed and went to sleep in another room without uttering a word," he said.