Wedding planners in cat fight at mall

Businesswoman and celebrity wedding planner Glory Maseepe will end her Women's Month on a bitter note after she was humiliated when a business rival assaulted her in public in Pretoria this week.

Maseepe has since opened a case of assault at the Pretoria Central police station against another wedding planner, Thapelo Molatudi.

The ugly incident took place in broad daylight at the popular Sammy Marks Square shopping centre on Wednesday.

Sunday World has seen a video that shows Molatudi stalking Maseepe like prey before grabbing her and wrestling her to the ground.

In the video, Maseepe can be heard asking Molatudi why she is assaulting her but the latter keeps accusing Maseepe of having pushed her.

Maseepe did not defend herself during the incident but instead pleaded with the security guards to assist her.