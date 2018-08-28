Faith Muthambi's name used in sexual assault drama

The woman declined to provide further details of the attack but confirmed she had opened a case two weeks later.

She further alleged that a certain cop at the Joburg police station discouraged from opening the case.

"The next day a friend accompanied me to Luthuli House, where I reported the matter. Through their intervention, a case was finally opened and the docket was referred to Thohoyandou where the incident happened," the woman said.

The woman said she also reported the man to the CCMA after he failed to pay her July salary and unfairly dismissed her on July 25.

Sunday World has seen WhatsApp conversations where the woman requests her money while the man tells her she will not get her full salary as he will deduct money he gave her for petrol and other things.

The woman further accused him of using names of prominent politicians to con people and promise them tenders, claiming he is also close to the president.

The politician acknowledged the case at the CCMA, but denied all other allegations against him. "I didn't do it. I am into politics where I fight corruption, so I would not do such a thing," the man said.

He accused the woman of plotting with his enemies. He said that he had fired her because she stole his personal documents, including an ID book and bank statements.

"If she said I sexually assaulted her in July, why didn't she open a case immediately?

"She can go and open a case and I will cooperate with the police," he said.

Muthambi denied knowing the politician.

"I have never met or spoken to that person in my entire political life. I can't even tell how he looks like because I don't know him. It is disingenuous for him to mention my name. He must leave me out of his controversies," said Muthambi.