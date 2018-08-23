Ramaphosa unlikely to respond directly to Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not respond directly to US President Donald Trump's misleading tweet about the South African government's land reform programme.

Presidency insiders say instead‚ Ramaphosa has instructed his officials and ministers to intensify lobbying farmers and other interested parties.

This comes as International Relations department officials would also hold a meeting with American embassy officials to get clarity about Trumps's tweet.

On Thursday morning Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews."